SPURS GAME DAY: Silver and Black inch closer to clinching playoff spot with teach win

PORTLAND, Ore. —
San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
When, where: Saturday, 9 p.m., Portland
All-time series record: Spurs lead 88-87
Last season: Trail Blazers won 2-1
Season series: Series tied, 1-1
Last meeting: Trail Blazers won 107-106, April 16, 2021
Trail Blazers' last game: Won vs. Lakers, 106-101
Spurs' last game: Won vs. Kings, 113-104
Trail Blazers' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 2
Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, won 1
Trail Blazers' injury/inactive report: Zach Collins, OUT (ankle).
Spurs' injury/inactive report: Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle); Derrick White, OUT (ankle).
San Antonio snaps losing streak with 113-104 win over Sacramento
The San Antonio Spurs ended a five-game losing streak on Friday night, beating the Sacramento Kings 113-104 in a game with huge playoff implications for both teams.
DeMar DeRozan led the way for San Antonio with 25 points, Dejounte Murray hit mid-range shot after mid-range shot, while Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker IV, who got the start Friday over rookie Devin Vassell, attacked the basket at crucial points. Rudy Gay and Jakob Poeltl both finished with double-digit scoring as well.
With the win, the Spurs moved to 32-34 on the year, which puts them 2.5 games up on the New Orleans Pelicans and 3.5 games up on the Kings. San Antonio's magic number fell to four earlier in the evening when the shorthanded Pelicans fell to the Philadelphia 76ers, and this win dropped it to three.