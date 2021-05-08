SPURS GAME DAY: Silver and Black inch closer to clinching playoff spot with teach win

San Antonio snaps losing streak with 113-104 win over Sacramento

DeMar DeRozan led the way for San Antonio with 25 points, Dejounte Murray hit mid-range shot after mid-range shot, while Keldon Johnson and Lonnie Walker IV, who got the start Friday over rookie Devin Vassell, attacked the basket at crucial points. Rudy Gay and Jakob Poeltl both finished with double-digit scoring as well.

With the win, the Spurs moved to 32-34 on the year, which puts them 2.5 games up on the New Orleans Pelicans and 3.5 games up on the Kings. San Antonio's magic number fell to four earlier in the evening when the shorthanded Pelicans fell to the Philadelphia 76ers, and this win dropped it to three.