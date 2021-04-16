SPURS GAME DAY: Silver and Black return home for bout versus Trail Blazers

Friday's game will be live on KENS 5, the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs. vs. Portland Trail Blazers

When, where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 88-86

Last season: Blazers won series 2-1

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs won 125-104, January 18, 2021

Trail Blazer's last game: Lost vs. Celtics, 116-115

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Raptors, 117-112

Trail Blazer's last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost 2

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost 1

Trail Blazer's injury/inactive report: Zach Collins, OUT (ankle).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle); Gorgui Dieng, OUT (shoulder).

Spurs fall to shorthanded Raptors 117-112, drop below .500 again

The San Antonio Spurs couldn't take care of business against a depleted Toronto Raptors team, falling 117-112 in one of the few easy-looking games remaining on their schedule.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said that his team didn't play that well, got beaten in a number of areas including physicality, transition, second-chance points, but never stopped competing in the game.

"Considering all that, I thought their effort was great just hanging in the game," he said before praising Toronto's lineup that didn't have much star power but had big, strong dudes. "They beasted us in several ways, so that big lineup worked well for them."