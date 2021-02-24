SPURS GAME DAY: Shorthanded Silver & Black back on the court versus OKC following string of postponements

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

When, where: Wednesday, 7:00 p.m., Oklahoma City

All-time series record: Spurs lead 97-78

Last season: Teams split series, 2-2

Season series: Spurs lead, 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs won 112-102, January 12, 2021

Thunder's last game: Lost vs Heat, 108-94

Spurs' last game: Won versus Hornets, 122-110

Thunder's last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won 2

Thunder's injury/inactive report: George Hill: OUT (thumb); Trevor Ariza: OUT (personal).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Devin Vassell: OUT (healthy and safety protocols); Quinndary Weatherspoon: OUT (health and safety protocols); Keldon Johnson: OUT (health and safety protocols); Rudy Gay: OUT (health and safety protocols); Derrick White: OUT (health and safety protocols); DeMar DeRozan: OUT (personal).

On Monday, the San Antonio Spurs held their first practice in a week and announced their injury report following four positive coronavirus tests that postponed three games.

Rudy Gay, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, Derrick White, and Quinndary Weatherspoon are all unavailable for the foreseeable future due to the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Additionally, DeMar DeRozan is not with the team after the passing of his father.

So who remains on the active roster? Luka Šamanić and Tre Jones were called up from the G league bubble where they were playing quite well. LaMarcus Aldridge's participation in this week's action was questionable entering Monday's practice, but as of Wednesday Aldridge is no longer on the team's injury report, clearing the way for the former All-Star to play against the Thunder.

Here's the full list of players who should be available for Wednesday's game:

Available Spurs players in OKC:

- Murray

- Yak

- Lonnie

- Trey

- Eubanks

- Tre Jones

- Luka Samanic

- KBD

- Patty Mills

- LaMarcus Aldridge (maybe...team says his status will be updated tomorrow)



