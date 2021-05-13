SPURS GAME DAY: Win vs. Knicks and the Silver & Black are in the postseason

KENS 5 is the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks

When, where: Thursday, 6:30 p.m., New York

All-time series record: Spurs lead 56-40

Last season: Spurs won 2-0

Season series: Spurs lead, 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs won 119-93, March 2, 2021

Knicks' last game: Lost vs. Lakers, 101-99 (OT)

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Nets, 128-116

Knicks' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, lost 1

Knicks' injury/inactive report: Luca Vildoza, OUT (not with team); Reggie Bullock, questionable (ankle); Mitchell Robinson, OUT (foot); Derrick Rose, questionable (ankle); Immanuel Quickley, questionable (ankle); Alec Burks, questionable (knee).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle); Luka Samanic, OUT (finger); Derrick White, OUT (ankle).

Spurs dig early hole in Brooklyn, fall to Nets 128-116

The Spurs dug themselves a 15-point hole in the first quarter in Brooklyn and couldn't climb out of it, losing to the Nets 128-116.

Coach Popovich pulled the plug early in the fourth quarter with the game seemingly out of reach, and the young third-string unit made the game a bit more interesting with James Harden still on the floor.

After the game, Pop said that the group that played the final eight minutes was the best lineup all night, and if the guys who started the game had played that way, it would have been a whole different ballgame. He said his team needed to maintain a consistent effort after a huge win like the one they had against the Bucks, and they didn't do that.