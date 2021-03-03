SPURS GAME DAY: Johnson in, Aldridge out for bout with Knicks

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — Recap

Second quarter

San Antonio and New York are two of the better defensive teams in the league, and that showed in the second quarter.

The Knicks held the Spurs bucket-less for the first three minutes until DeRozan pump faked and tried to draw a foul, but hit the jumper anyway.

DeRozan got to the line a few possessions later, then he found Johnson on the wing for a high-arcing three that was pure. The Knicks answered with a pair of threes on defensive miscommunications by the Spurs. After that, they got into a shooting rhythm that had previously eluded both teams, building a six-point lead.

DeMar DeRozan made his way to the line, then jumped in at half court for a physical steal, leading to a break that ended with Keldon at the rim. Lonnie Walker IV caught it open at the arc and drilled his 50th triple of the season, and Dejounte Murray used a hesitation move to tie the game at 43 with a layup.

Immanuel Quickley hit what has to be his millionth floater of his rookie season, and Luka Samanic answered with a tip shot. Julius Randle nailed a fadeaway, and then Jakob Poeltl got to the line where he has struggled. He hit the first and missed the second, but Dejounte grabbed the miss and went to the line himself, where he hit both to put the Spurs back in front.

First quarter

Trey Lyles got the first few buckets of the game for the Spurs. First he hit a catch-and-shoot three, then he caught at the arc and attacked a closeout with quick dribbles into a floater.

Trey Lyles spacing the floor 🎯 pic.twitter.com/SfNqOSIhQ4 — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) March 3, 2021

Lonnie Walker IV got fouled on a three-point attempt and hit a couple at the line, then DeMar DeRozan found Dejounte Murray for a triple. Jakob Poeltl started the game by missing a lefty finger roll, but Walker found him on a drive later in the game and he finished the same shot to give the Spurs a 12-6 lead.

Lonnie dime, Poeltl with the lefty finish pic.twitter.com/TrXPb7dpCZ — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) March 3, 2021

San Antonio forced Knicks turnovers on three possessions in a row, but couldn't convert any of it into points. New York cut it to three, but Patty Mills got to the rim and scored a tough reverse off the bench. Pop called timeout with a 15-12 lead.

Patty’s growth as a point guard off the dribble is really something else

pic.twitter.com/R2KCH9kCY7 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) March 3, 2021

Keldon Johnson came on and drove strong for a layup, as he's been known to do. The brief hesitation in his drive created a lot of space.

Missed u, Keldonpic.twitter.com/cYPzX2O8a6 — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) March 3, 2021

Both teams struggled with offensive execution, but Luka Samanic came into the game and tried a couple of threes, drilling the second. He attacked off a catch and was called for a charge.

Drew Eubanks swatted a dunk attempt by RJ Barrett and later finished a hook shot.

In one of the truly weird plays of the season, a missed Samanic triple found Patty under the hoop and he passed it off the bottom of the rim and backboard to Johnson, who finished a layup and gave the Spurs a 10-point lead.

The Knicks hit three triples and quickly cut their deficit to two, making it 25-23 after a quarter.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks

When, where: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 55-40

Last season: Spurs won series, 2-0

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Spurs won 111-104, November 23, 2019

Knicks' last game: Won vs Pistons, 109-90

Spurs' last game: Lost versus Nets, 117-114

Knicks' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won 3

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost 1

Knicks' injury/inactive report: Derrick Rose: OUT (health and safety protocols); Elfrid Payton: OUT (hamstring); Taj Gibson: OUT (ankle); Mitchell Robinson: OUT (hand).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Devin Vassell: OUT (healthy and safety protocols); LaMarcus Aldridge: OUT (illness); Rudy Gay: OUT (health and safety protocols); Derrick White: OUT (health and safety protocols); Keldon Johnson: ACTIVE (health and safety protocols) .

The Spurs are back at it in San Antonio, facing the upstart Knicks at home after falling to the Nets in overtime the previous night.

Keldon Johnson will make his return for the Spurs, but before the game Coach Popovich said he wouldn't start and he'd play on a minutes restriction.

San Antonio has yet to win a second game of a back-to-back set this season.

Spurs' 4th quarter run forces overtime, but Nets pull ahead in extra minutes

The Spurs went on a 10-0 run in the final two minutes of regulation to tie the Brooklyn Nets as Dejounte Murray's miraculous buzzer-beater dropped, but San Antonio fell in the extra frame 124-113.

It was a strong showing for a Spurs team still without four key players due to coronavirus, playing against one of the top teams in the league even without Kevin Durant. San Antonio played a quality game against a quality opponent, and just didn't come up with the win.

"I thought they were great, they really worked hard, they've dug down deep all year, they never give in, and tonight was a good example."