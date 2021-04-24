SPURS GAME DAY: Major playoff implications in play as Silver & Black travel to New Orleans

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans

When, where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., New Orleans

All-time series record: Spurs lead 49-19

Last season: Spurs won series 2-0

Season series: Series tied 1-1

Last meeting: Spurs won 117-114, February 27, 2021

Pelicans' last game: Won vs. Magic, 135-100

Spurs' last game: Won vs. Heat, 106-91

Pelicans' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, won 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won 1

Pelicans' injury/inactive report: Josh Hart, OUT (thumb); Nickeil Alexander-Walker, OUT (ankle); Steven Adams, probable (ankle); James Johnson, questionable (groin).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Rudy Gay, questionable (back); DeMar DeRozan, questionable (quadriceps); Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle).

Spurs beat Pistons 106-91 behind big games from White, Walker, and Poeltl

The Spurs faced two second-half runs by the Pistons, but staved off both and won 106-91 without three key playmakers.

"It's always a good sign, sometimes you don't," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said regarding that ability to weather the storm. "When you do, it adds to your experience, makes you feel more confident, and you kinda learn that an NBA game is a long time, and you've gotta go out and play and keep on truckin'."

Derrick White led the way with 26 points and 8 assists, adding 7 boards, a steal and 3 blocks. His floater was on point, and he had to take a bigger on-ball role with DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray out for this one.

"Dejounte steals a lot of the rebounds," he joked, deadpan. "And DeMar was out so I mean, there were a lot of plays that I felt like I had to step up and pick up their slack."