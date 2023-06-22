Welcome, Wemby! San Antonians celebrate new era of Spurs basketball

The No. 1 pick was announced shortly after 7 p.m., sparking newfound excitement in San Antonio and throughout the NBA world.

SAN ANTONIO — From near (the AT&T Center), far (New York City) and wherever they are (various living room couches across the nation), Spurs fans erupted at approximately 7:12 p.m. CT as an exciting new era for the Silver & Black got underway.

The best part: They had to wait just one pick, used on 19-year-old megaprospect Victor Wembanyama, for the excitement that's been simmering since draft lottery night to finally become reality.

Here's what the KENS 5 team saw on Draft Night:

Victor Wembanyama delivers his first message to #Spurs fans: pic.twitter.com/Bi8YppfJvI — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) June 23, 2023

Pop opens his comments reminding everyone that his organization has been unbelievably fortunate with draft picks. pic.twitter.com/ywBIIn0cDf — Vinnie Vinzetta (@VVinzetta) June 23, 2023

The #Spurs just confirmed to me that Victor Wembanyama will indeed wear #1.



How fitting…. — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) June 23, 2023

Victor Wembanyama.



San Antonio Spurs. pic.twitter.com/YN67uOto7z — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) June 23, 2023

Wemby x Sochan pic.twitter.com/WxpvnzScoN — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) June 22, 2023

A very large man wearing a very large suit. Victor Wembanyama going through rehearsal.



Riveting content, I know. pic.twitter.com/khFRSZlZNF — Casey Viera (@Casey_Viera) June 22, 2023

Jeremy Sochan, one of the Spurs' three first-round draft picks in the 2022, is in New York this week and spoke with KENS 5's Tom Petrini about Wembanyama's potential as a playmaker on both ends of the floor.

Caught up with Jeremy Sochan on the red carpet at the NBA Draft tonight, asked him about that tall French fella



(Working on fixing the audio, was a bit loud around us) pic.twitter.com/n2MNEqr6um — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) June 22, 2023

This man is from Corpus Christi, TX.



He’s wearing the jersey of the Spurs’ last #1 pick in 1997.



He told me he’s ready to update the wardrobe.



I didn’t get his name, but I can tell you we are now boys. @KENS5 pic.twitter.com/FmZOXvwvoo — Nate Ryan (@nateryansports) June 22, 2023

Here's the best of the reactions we saw from Spurs Nation after the pick was announced:

Victor Wembanyama, the first Frenchman to be the first pick in the #NBAdraft!



You're already making us dream, @Vicw_32. No doubt about it: you'll change the game! pic.twitter.com/OagBcGqDYX — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 23, 2023

The W stands for Wemby now — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 23, 2023

Dear Wemby @vicw_32,



You’re parking space and zoo annual pass await! Welcome to San Antonio. We hope you feel the love and love the hope of our community! #PorVida #GoSpursGo #NBADraft #NBA



Sincerely,@MananaZoo pic.twitter.com/ShQhLXvuyk — San Antonio Zoological Society 🦍 (@SanAntonioZoo) June 23, 2023

Top pick for the top city. Bonjour, Wemby! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/IzApflFa7v — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) June 23, 2023

