Welcome, Wemby! San Antonians celebrate new era of Spurs basketball

SAN ANTONIO — From near (the AT&T Center), far (New York City) and wherever they are (various living room couches across the nation), Spurs fans erupted at approximately 7:12 p.m. CT as an exciting new era for the Silver & Black got underway.
The best part: They had to wait just one pick, used on 19-year-old megaprospect Victor Wembanyama, for the excitement that's been simmering since draft lottery night to finally become reality.
Here's what the KENS 5 team saw on Draft Night:
Spurs Nation gathers at AT&T Center to watch historic draft pick
Jeremy Sochan, one of the Spurs' three first-round draft picks in the 2022, is in New York this week and spoke with KENS 5's Tom Petrini about Wembanyama's potential as a playmaker on both ends of the floor.
Here's the best of the reactions we saw from Spurs Nation after the pick was announced:
