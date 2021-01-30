SPURS GAME DAY: Derrick White could return for surging Silver and Black tonight

x
SAN ANTONIO —

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

When, where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 74-26

Last season: Teams split series 1-1

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs won 131-119, December 23, 2020

Grizzlies' last game: Won vs Suns, 108-104

Spurs' last game: Won versus Nuggets, 119-109

Grizzlies' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 5

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 3

Grizzlies' injury/inactive report: Grayson Allen: OUT; Killian Tillie: DAY-TO-DAY; Jontay Porter: OUT (knee); Sean McDermott: DAY-TO-DAY; Jaren Jackson Jr.: OUT (knee); Jonas Valanciunas: OUT (COVID-19 protocols); Justise Winslow: OUT

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Derrick White: DAY-TO-DAY (toe)

Spurs push win streak to 3 with win over Nuggets

The Spurs passed another tough test at the AT&T Center Friday night, toppling a Denver Nuggets squad that had won five in a row and passing them for fourth in the Western Conference.

San Antonio notched their third win in a row behind an absurdly efficient 30 points and 10 assists from DeMar DeRozan, 26 points and 7 boards from a poised Dejounte Murray, 19 and nine from the hyper-aggressive Keldon Johnson, and 17 off the bench by Patty Mills.

DeRozan did all that on 11-14 shooting with just a single turnover. He said his efficiency was about playing the chess game and taking what the defense gave him.

After the game head coach Gregg Popovich spoke about what he liked tonight, which doubles as a list of reasons that they're 11-8 on the year. He said the up-tempo pace was beneficial, and so was the good-to-great ball movement. He saw better recognition in team defense and more pride in individual defense. 

(Continue reading here)

