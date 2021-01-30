SPURS GAME DAY: Derrick White could return for surging Silver and Black tonight

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

When, where: Saturday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 74-26

Last season: Teams split series 1-1

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs won 131-119, December 23, 2020

Grizzlies' last game: Won vs Suns, 108-104

Spurs' last game: Won versus Nuggets, 119-109

Grizzlies' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 5

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 3

Grizzlies' injury/inactive report: Grayson Allen: OUT; Killian Tillie: DAY-TO-DAY; Jontay Porter: OUT (knee); Sean McDermott: DAY-TO-DAY; Jaren Jackson Jr.: OUT (knee); Jonas Valanciunas: OUT (COVID-19 protocols); Justise Winslow: OUT

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Derrick White: DAY-TO-DAY (toe)

Spurs push win streak to 3 with win over Nuggets

The Spurs passed another tough test at the AT&T Center Friday night, toppling a Denver Nuggets squad that had won five in a row and passing them for fourth in the Western Conference.

San Antonio notched their third win in a row behind an absurdly efficient 30 points and 10 assists from DeMar DeRozan, 26 points and 7 boards from a poised Dejounte Murray, 19 and nine from the hyper-aggressive Keldon Johnson, and 17 off the bench by Patty Mills.

DeRozan did all that on 11-14 shooting with just a single turnover. He said his efficiency was about playing the chess game and taking what the defense gave him.