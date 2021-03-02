SPURS GAME DAY: Shorthanded Silver & Black eyeing win over Timberwolves

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

When, where: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 90-33

Last season: Timberwolves won series 2-0

Season series: Series tied 1-1

Last meeting: Timberwolves won 96-88, January 10, 2021

Timberwolves' last game: Lost vs Cavaliers, 100-98

Spurs' last game: Lost versus Grizzlies, 133-102

Timberwolves' last 10 games/streak: 2-8, lost 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost 2

Timberwolves' injury/inactive report: Karl-Anthony Towns, OUT; Naz Reid, DAY-TO-DAY; D'Angelo Russell, DAY-TO-DAY; Juancho Hernangomez, OUT.

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Rudy Gay, OUT: LaMarcus Aldridge, OUT.

Spurs get dominated by Grizzlies again, lose 133-102

San Antonio followed up big wins over Boston and Denver with back-to-back blowout losses to the Memphis Grizzlies, losing again on Monday night 133-102 and falling to 11-10 on the season.

It was the kind of thing where afterward, coach Gregg Popovich came out, said everything he had to say in one go, and walked away.

"Give a lot of credit to Memphis, they played great both games," Popovich said. "They were just tougher in so many ways than we were, their physicality on defense, their execution on offense. We were really behind, in a 48-minute game I'd say that probably in the third quarter we looked like we've looked lately for about six minutes, but other than that, they sliced us and diced us, and deserved the wins for sure."