SPURS GAME DAY: Silver and Black get another shot at Grizzlies

When, where: Monday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 74-27

Last season: Teams split series 1-1

Season series: Series tied 1-1

Last meeting: Grizzlies won 129-112, January 30, 2021

Grizzlies' last game: Won vs Spurs, 129-112

Spurs' last game: Lost versus Grizzlies, 129-112

Grizzlies' last 10 games/streak: 7-3, won 6

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost 1

Grizzlies' injury/inactive report: Grayson Allen: OUT; Killian Tillie: DAY-TO-DAY; Jontay Porter: OUT (knee); Sean McDermott: DAY-TO-DAY; Jaren Jackson Jr.: OUT (knee); Jonas Valanciunas: OUT (COVID-19 protocols); Justise Winslow: OUT

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Derrick White: ACTIVE (toe)

Spurs' White a spark in return, but Silver and Black fall to Grizzlies 129-112

The Spurs looked like a team playing on the second night of a back to back, and the Grizzlies looked like a team that had rested for almost two weeks before coming into the AT&T Center and beating San Antonio 129-112.

Derrick White scored a team-high 18 in his return, but DeMar DeRozan managed only 5 as the Grizzlies shot red-hot against some rough defense by San Antonio.

White said he felt good, and his toe wasn't broken this time so that's a plus, but he was disappointed the Spurs couldn't pull off the win.

When asked what he saw on that end that caused the struggles tonight, coach Gregg Popovich summed it up without getting into details.

"I'm not gonna do a clinic for you, we got outplayed," he said.