SPURS GAME DAY: Spurs look to avenge overtime loss in rematch with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — San Antonio Spurs. vs. Indiana Pacers

When, where: Monday, 7:00 p.m., Indiana

All-time series record: Spurs lead 54-49

Last season: Pacers won series 1-0

Season series: Pacers lead 1-0

Last meeting: Pacers won 139-133 (OT), April 3, 2021

Pacers' last game: Lost vs. Celtics, 116-115

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Raptors, 117-112

Pacers' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost 2

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, won 1

Pacers' injury/inactive report: Myles Turner, OUT (toe); Doug McDermott, questionable (ankle); Domantas Sabonis, questionable (back); TJ Warren, OUT (foot).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle).

