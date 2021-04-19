SPURS GAME DAY: Spurs look to avenge overtime loss in rematch with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS —
San Antonio Spurs. vs. Indiana Pacers
When, where: Monday, 7:00 p.m., Indiana
All-time series record: Spurs lead 54-49
Last season: Pacers won series 1-0
Season series: Pacers lead 1-0
Last meeting: Pacers won 139-133 (OT), April 3, 2021
Pacers' last game: Lost vs. Celtics, 116-115
Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Raptors, 117-112
Pacers' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost 2
Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 3-7, won 1
Pacers' injury/inactive report: Myles Turner, OUT (toe); Doug McDermott, questionable (ankle); Domantas Sabonis, questionable (back); TJ Warren, OUT (foot).
Spurs' injury/inactive report: Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle).
Shorthanded Spurs cool off Suns with dominant 111-85 win in Phoenix
The Spurs came into Phoenix with no rest, no DeMar DeRozan, no Jakob Poeltl, no Patty Mills, and nobody thinking they'd win.
Against all odds, they came out with a dominant 111-85 win over a now 40-16 team that had won nine home games in a row.