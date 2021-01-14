SPURS GAMEDAY: Silver and Black get first look at Harden-less Rockets

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs (6-5) vs. Houston Rockets (3-6)

When, where: Thursday, 6:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 110-90

Last season: Spurs won 2-1

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Spurs won 123-105

Rocket's last game: Lost to Lakers, 117-100

Spurs' last game: Won versus Thunder, 112-102

Rocket's last 10 games/streak: 3-6, lost 2

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won 1

Rocket's injury/inactive report: Rodion Kurucs: DAY-TO-DAY; Victor Oladipo: DAY-TO-DAY; Broderic Thomas: OUT; John Wall: DAY-TO-DAY; Eric Gordon: DAY-TO-DAY

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Quinndary Weatherspoon: OUT(knee); Drew Eubanks: OUT (health/safety protocols); Derrick White: OUT (toe); DeMar DeRozan: ACTIVE (personal); Keita Bates-Diop: DAY-TO-DAY (upper respiratory infection)

DeRozan cleared to return after 2-game absence due to father's illness

There Spurs could have star player DeMar DeRozan back in the lineup tonight versus the Houston Rockets, who just parted ways with their franchise piece.

James Harden was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade made Wednesday afternoon. In return, Houston will get Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, and four first-round picks, as well as Victor Oladipo.

In his last media appearance for the Rockets, Harden didn't mince words, stating the team is "just not good enough."

"This situation is crazy. It's something that ... I don't think can be fixed, so, yeah, thanks," Harden said before abruptly leaving the room.

San Antonio struggled to shoot for much of the final game of their road trip in OKC, but they took care of the ball, took advantage of turnovers, and found clutch shots late to win 112-102 behind 24 from Lonnie Walker IV.