SPURS GAMEDAY: Silver and Black get first look at Harden-less Rockets

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs (6-5) vs. Houston Rockets (3-6)
When, where: Thursday, 6:30 p.m., San Antonio
All-time series record: Spurs lead 110-90
Last season: Spurs won 2-1
Season series: First meeting
Last meeting: Spurs won 123-105
Rocket's last game: Lost to Lakers, 117-100
Spurs' last game: Won versus Thunder, 112-102
Rocket's last 10 games/streak: 3-6, lost 2
Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, won 1
Rocket's injury/inactive report: Rodion Kurucs: DAY-TO-DAY; Victor Oladipo: DAY-TO-DAY; Broderic Thomas: OUT; John Wall: DAY-TO-DAY; Eric Gordon: DAY-TO-DAY
Spurs' injury/inactive report: Quinndary Weatherspoon: OUT(knee); Drew Eubanks: OUT (health/safety protocols); Derrick White: OUT (toe); DeMar DeRozan: ACTIVE (personal); Keita Bates-Diop: DAY-TO-DAY (upper respiratory infection)
DeRozan cleared to return after 2-game absence due to father's illness
There Spurs could have star player DeMar DeRozan back in the lineup tonight versus the Houston Rockets, who just parted ways with their franchise piece.
James Harden was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade made Wednesday afternoon. In return, Houston will get Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, and four first-round picks, as well as Victor Oladipo.
In his last media appearance for the Rockets, Harden didn't mince words, stating the team is "just not good enough."
"This situation is crazy. It's something that ... I don't think can be fixed, so, yeah, thanks," Harden said before abruptly leaving the room.
San Antonio struggled to shoot for much of the final game of their road trip in OKC, but they took care of the ball, took advantage of turnovers, and found clutch shots late to win 112-102 behind 24 from Lonnie Walker IV.
"It was a great win, 4-1 on the road trip, a few guys missing, and they dug down deep and played a really good team. There's no stars on that team, but they do a good job," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "You had to work and grind it out, especially on the last game of a road trip, so I was really proud of them." (Continue reading here.)