Bring it on! Spurs-Rockets fans are feuding on Twitter

SAN ANTONIO — During the 1990s, the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets had a great rivalry on the court.

There was David Robinson versus Hakeem Olajuwon, playoff battles, and the chase to be the best NBA team in Texas.

The Spurs and Rockets rivalry has cooled over the years but it seems both fanbases are igniting it again on social media.

In case you haven't seen it on Twitter, Spurs and Rockets fans are battling.

Keyboard warriors on both sides are taking potshots at one another, poking fun at their respective teams, and it is getting ugly.

It may have all started on NBA Draft Lottery night when Victor Wembanyama had a very enthusiastic reaction to Houston landing the No. 4 pick.

Obviously, Rockets fans took exception (and were very upset the Spurs won the draft lottery) to this but this social media war has been brewing for some time.

Here's a sample of the online beef between Spurs and Rockets fans:

They act like it's San Antonio's fault their sorry franchise only won two championships Blame y'all front office How many head coaches have coached for Houston since y'all last finals trophy 😂😂😎Go Spurs Go — Quinton Chapman🎶🏀🏈🏆🎧♊️ (@Chapman_quin) June 26, 2023

Team accomplishments lol Anyone with two eyes know Tim Duncan isn’t better than Hakeem . Y’all just want twitter engagement atp this the only way y’all can stay relevant Wemby didn’t do it?🙃 — $ (@01sleinadR) June 26, 2023

Spurs twitter rolling out to squab with Rockets plebs https://t.co/XXpZni5IuV pic.twitter.com/DrvMHBzXZK — Bane. (@CosmicPrime42) June 23, 2023

Im cryn they edited out the bricks and turned off the comments 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nePCGzlEfj — 𝘿𝙤𝙢 🚀🐬 (@JG4Dom) June 26, 2023

#Rockets fans are beyond excited to get Amen Thompson at #4 in tonight's @NBA draft



Welcome to the @HoustonRockets Amen & Cam pic.twitter.com/t8ZoNUKLrG — AT&T SportsNet™ | SW (@ATTSportsNetSW) June 23, 2023

Is anyone else now concerned that the Houston Rockets are broke and haven't told anyone? https://t.co/85mdSXb3r2 — Tim Morrow (@MananaZoo) June 26, 2023

And these tweets between the fanbases are just the tip of the iceberg of this heated Twitter war.

It will be interesting to see if the Spurs-Rockets rivalry is re-started in the new season.

Both teams are in a rebuild mode, made key offseason moves, and are young squads hungry to prove themselves at the highest level of basketball.

The good news is that both fanbases won't have to wait too long to see the teams battle on the court.

The Spurs will host the Rockets on Oct. 16 and 18 at the AT&T Center in preseason action.

Rockets fans do make the trek to San Antonio for games and make their presence known to Spurs fans.