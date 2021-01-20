Spurs Game Day: Silver & Black face Steph Curry, Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO —
San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers
When, where: Wednesday, 9:00 p.m., San Francisco
All-time series record: Spurs lead 111-61
Last season: Spurs won series 2-0
Season series: First meeting
Last meeting: Spurs won 117-113 (OT)
Warriors' last game: Won versus Lakers, 115-113
Spurs' last game: Won versus Trail Blazers, 125-104
Warriors' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 1
Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 2
Warriors' injury/inactive report: Marquese Chriss: OUT; Alen Smailagic: OUT; Klay Thompson: OUT
Spurs' injury/inactive report: Quinndary Weatherspoon: OUT(knee); Drew Eubanks: OUT (health/safety protocols); Derrick White: OUT (toe); Keita Bates-Diop: OUT (upper respiratory infection)
Historic night for Spurs' vets lead Silver & Black to win over Blazers
The Spurs made history in a number of ways as they beat the Trailblazers 125-104 on Monday.
For starters, DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay and Patty Mills made it the first time in Spurs history that four players older than 30 scored 20 or more points. It hasn't happened in the NBA since 1998 when some guys named Olajuwon, Barkley, Drexler and Willis were playing for Houston.
"We had to bring the energy and kind of generate that early," DeRozan said. "We try to go out there and set the tone early older guys, make sure it would be one of those game we take control of and not try to feel our way into the game."