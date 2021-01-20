Spurs Game Day: Silver & Black face Steph Curry, Warriors

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN FRANCISCO — San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

When, where: Wednesday, 9:00 p.m., San Francisco

All-time series record: Spurs lead 111-61

Last season: Spurs won series 2-0

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Spurs won 117-113 (OT)

Warriors' last game: Won versus Lakers, 115-113

Spurs' last game: Won versus Trail Blazers, 125-104

Warriors' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 2

Warriors' injury/inactive report: Marquese Chriss: OUT; Alen Smailagic: OUT; Klay Thompson: OUT

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Quinndary Weatherspoon: OUT(knee); Drew Eubanks: OUT (health/safety protocols); Derrick White: OUT (toe); Keita Bates-Diop: OUT (upper respiratory infection)

Historic night for Spurs' vets lead Silver & Black to win over Blazers

The Spurs made history in a number of ways as they beat the Trailblazers 125-104 on Monday.

For starters, DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay and Patty Mills made it the first time in Spurs history that four players older than 30 scored 20 or more points. It hasn't happened in the NBA since 1998 when some guys named Olajuwon, Barkley, Drexler and Willis were playing for Houston.