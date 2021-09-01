SPURS GAMEDAY: Silver and Black looking for third straight win against Timberwolves

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs (4-4) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-6)

When, where: Saturday, 7:00 p.m., Minneapolis

All-time series record: Spurs lead 89-32

Last season: Timberwolves won 2-0

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Timberwolves won 113-101

Timberwolves' last game: Lost to Trailblazers 135-117, Thursday, Minneapolis

Spurs' last game: Beat Lakers 118-109, Thursday, Los Angeles

Timberwolves' last 10 games/streak: 2-6, lost six

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-4, won two

Timberwolves' injury/inactive report: Karl-Anthony Towns: questionable (left wrist), Josh Okogie: out (hamstring)

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Drew Eubanks: out (health protocols), Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).

Spurs come into Minnesota on two-game winning streak

The Spurs had lost to the Lakers twice, but on Thursday night they came in with LaMarcus Aldridge and came out on top for that reason.

The veteran big man supplied 28 points in the first three quarters as the Spurs downed the defending champs 118-109 in a wire-to-wire win. It wasn't just one player or one part of the game that allowed San Antonio to win their second game in a row at Staples, beating the Clippers on Tuesday.

This is a game that the Spurs should win according to Vegas. As six-point favorites, tonight is the first game of the season that San Antonio isn't an underdog. They split four games against the Los Angeles teams, went 4-4 in a brutal stretch to start the year, and now have the easiest remaining schedule in the league, according to Tankathon.

Even if Karl-Anthony Towns plays, and even if D'Angelo Russell has a strong performance, they'll need help to pull off the upset. San Antonio struggled last year handling business against beatable teams, going just 15-15 as favorites.

It seemed in those games that somebody on the opposing squad would randomly have an out-of-character hot night, and for this 2-6 Timberwolves, almost anyone on the roster would qualify. D'Angelo Russell is hitting 41%from deep, but nobody else in the rotation has hit more than 33% on the year. They're at 32% as a team, worst in the league, while San Antonio is third-best at 40.5%.

Ricky Rubio is a prime candidate to be that random guy who goes off from deep, as he always seems to do to San Antonio. He's at 33% career and 28% this season, but he has shot 17-34 from deep against the Spurs in his past nine games. He'll likely match up with fellow vet Patty Mills, who is liquid hot to start the year.