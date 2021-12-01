SPURS GAMEDAY: Spurs reach last stop on road trip against Thunder

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs (5-5) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5-4)

When, where: Tuesday, 7:00 p.m., Oklahoma City

All-time series record: Spurs lead 96-78

Last season: Teams split 2-2

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Thunder won 131-103

Thunder's last game: Won versus Nets, 129-116

Spurs' last game: Lost to Timberwolves, 96-88

Thunder's last 10 games/streak: 5-4, won 3

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost 1

Thunder's injury/inactive report: Ty Jerome: out (ankle); Trevor Ariza: out (personal)

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee); Drew Eubanks: out (health/safety protocols); Derrick White: out (toe); DeMar DeRozan: out (personal)

Pregame

This is the final tilt of San Antonio's five-game road trip, and if they take care of business against Oklahoma City they'll finish it 4-1.

They beat the Clippers and Lakers, then outlasted a motivated Timberwolves squad in overtime behind 38 points from DeMar DeRozan. He missed the next game and is away from the team due to an illness in the family, and the Spurs couldn't close.

At shootaround in OKC, center Jakob Poeltl spoke about how the Spurs missed DeRozan and his innate ability to get a bucket, but that it was a good opportunity for Lonnie Walker IV and other players to step up.

Trey Lyles started and played fairly well in the loss to Minnesota, his first real action since growing into the starting role last year and missing the bubble due to an emergency appendectomy.

Without their best player, San Antonio fell to Minnesota 96-88. Neither team shot well, but Minnesota's slight edge there and a much closer turnover spread hurt San Antonio in this one.

Popovich said after the game that his team just ran out of gas and ran out of bodies, with Lonnie Walker IV suffering from cramps late and Devin Vassell out after banging knees with someone.

Mills talked about the mental toll of the back to back as well as the physical. He said that with tired legs and shots not falling, San Antonio rushed things a bit down the stretch.