SPURS GAMEDAY: Spurs eyeing 4th straight win in second of back-to-back games versus Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS — San Antonio Spurs (5-4) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-7)
When, where: Sunday, 7:00 p.m., Minneapolis
All-time series record: Spurs lead 90-32
Last season: Timberwolves won 2-0
Season series: Spurs lead 1-0
Last meeting: Spurs won 125-122 (OT)
Timberwolves' last game: Lost to Spurs 125-122 (OT), Saturday, Minneapolis
Spurs' last game: Beat Timberwolves 125-122, Saturday, Minneapolis
Timberwolves' last 10 games/streak: 2-7, lost seven
Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-4, won three
Timberwolves' injury/inactive report: Josh Okogie: out (hamstring)
Spurs' injury/inactive report: Drew Eubanks: out (health protocols), Derrick White: out (toe).
DeRozan lifts Spurs to overtime win with season-high 38 points
Coach Gregg Popovich didn't mince words about how San Antonio managed to hang on, come back and beat the Timberwolves on Saturday night in overtime 125-122.
"DeMar won the game for us, we were really stymied by the zone, and he and Patty playing out there with their pick and roll created a lot of opportunities," Pop said. " DeMar was the guy."
Indeed he was, with a season-high 38 points despite not attempting a shot in the first quarter. With the Spurs trailing and needing a run to close the game, DeRozan delivered the last nine points for San Antonio in regulation with an incredibly high degree of difficulty. (Continue reading here.)