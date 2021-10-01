SPURS GAMEDAY: Spurs eyeing 4th straight win in second of back-to-back games versus Timberwolves

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs

MINNEAPOLIS — San Antonio Spurs (5-4) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-7)

When, where: Sunday, 7:00 p.m., Minneapolis

All-time series record: Spurs lead 90-32

Last season: Timberwolves won 2-0

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs won 125-122 (OT)

Timberwolves' last game: Lost to Spurs 125-122 (OT), Saturday, Minneapolis

Spurs' last game: Beat Timberwolves 125-122, Saturday, Minneapolis

Timberwolves' last 10 games/streak: 2-7, lost seven

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-4, won three

Timberwolves' injury/inactive report: Josh Okogie: out (hamstring)

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Drew Eubanks: out (health protocols), Derrick White: out (toe).

DeRozan lifts Spurs to overtime win with season-high 38 points

Coach Gregg Popovich didn't mince words about how San Antonio managed to hang on, come back and beat the Timberwolves on Saturday night in overtime 125-122.

"DeMar won the game for us, we were really stymied by the zone, and he and Patty playing out there with their pick and roll created a lot of opportunities," Pop said. " DeMar was the guy."