SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs face the Los Angeles Clippers TONIGHT right here on KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app and KENS 5 TV! Pregame starts at 9 p.m., with tipoff at 9:30 p.m.

(NOTE: Spurs games on KENS5.com and the KENS 5 app are available only within NBA-approved streaming areas, generally within 75 miles of San Antonio. If you are experiencing streaming restrictions inside that zone, let us know here. This game is available free over the air on KENS 5 television. APP USERS: If your phone won't rotate video to landscape mode, try using KENS5.com through your phone's browser.)

KENS 5 is your home for 14 San Antonio Spurs regular season games in 2019-20. We're the Official TV Station of the San Antonio Spurs!

Here's a full list of KENS 5's Spurs games, including tipoff times:

Wednesday, Oct. 23: New York Knicks @ Spurs - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: Washington Wizards @ Spurs - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31: Spurs @ L.A. Clippers - 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 18: Spurs @ Dallas Mavericks - 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16: Spurs @ Houston Rockets - 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31: Golden State Warriors @ Spurs - 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 4: Spurs @ Milwaukee Bucks - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17: Atlanta Hawks @ Spurs - 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26: Toronto Raptors @ Spurs - 3 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1: Charlotte Hornets @ Spurs - 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29: Orlando Magic @ Spurs - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Spurs - 7:30 p.m.

Friday, April 3: Golden State Warriors @ Spurs - 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8: Spurs @ Houston Rockets - 8:30 p.m.

