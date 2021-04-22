SPURS GAME DAY: Spurs hope to end five-game home losing streak tonight vs. Pistons

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons

When, where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 60-25

Last season: Teams split series 1-1

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs won 109-99, March 15, 2021

Pistons' last game: Lost vs. Mavericks, 127-117

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Heat, 107-87

Pistons' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 4-6, lost 1

Pistons' injury/inactive report: Dennis Smith Jr, OUT (knee); Killian Hayes, OUT (injury management); Rodney McGruder, OUT (elbow).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Trey Lyles, OUT (ankle).

Spurs stifled by Miami's press and zone in second half

The Spurs competed well in the first half but had no answer for Miami's 3-2 zone defense that held San Antonio to just 34 points in the second half en route to a 107-87 blowout late.

After the game, coach Gregg Popovich didn't answer questions from the media. He said that his team performed poorly against the Heat's press, and they deserved to win because they stuck with it. He added that it was a good effort through about three and a half quarters, and it was. They trailed the defending Eastern Conference champions by just six with under seven minutes to play.

"They got hot on top of us playing poorly on the offensive end, and that was a bad combination and they ended up kicking our butts," Popovich said. "That's the bottom line, we lose 'em together, and we move on."

Derrick White spoke about Miami's aggressive zone