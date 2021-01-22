Spurs Game Day: SA looks to break shooting slump against rival Mavericks

KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs vs. Dallas Mavericks

When, where: Friday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 139-87

Last season: Mavericks won series 3-1

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Spurs won 119-109, March 10, 2020

Mavericks' last game: Won versus Pacers, 124-112

Spurs' last game: Lost versus Warriors, 121-99

Mavericks' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost 1

Mavericks' injury/inactive report: Dwight Powell, OUT; Maxi Kleber, OUT; Dorian Finney-Smith, OUT; Josh Richardson, OUT

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Quinndary Weatherspoon: OUT(knee); Drew Eubanks: OUT (health/safety protocols); Derrick White: OUT (toe); Keita Bates-Diop: OUT (upper respiratory infection); Luka Samanic: OUT (illness)

Spurs unable to overcome horrible shooting night against Warriors

San Antonio got blown out by the Warriors on the worst shooting night of the season not just for them, but for the whole NBA.

The Spurs shot 4-33 from deep only after rookie Tre Jones knocked one down in the final seconds of garbage time. Steph Curry's Golden State team is still a tough matchup, and they were locked in on both ends. San Antonio was playing catch-up from the jump and didn't have nearly enough firepower on this night.

Coach Popovich lamented the poor shooting but said that the Spurs did a good job of creating the shots they wanted. He credited Golden State with jumping on them from the gate and said the defense would have needed to be perfect, and it wasn't.