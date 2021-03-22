SPURS GAME DAY: Silver and Black return home vs. Hornets

KENS 5 is the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets

When, where: Monday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 44-17

Last season: Spurs won 2-0

Season series: Spurs lead, 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs won 122-110, February 14, 2021

Hornets' last game: Lost vs. Clippers, 125-98

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Bucks, 120-113

Hornets' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost 3

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 5-5, lost 1

Hornets' injury/inactive report: LaMelo Ball: OUT (wrist); Cody Zeller: OUT (shoulder); Terry Rozier: probable (hip).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Keita Bates-Diop, OUT (hamstring).

Lonnie Walker scored a career-high 31 points, DeMar DeRozan added 22 points and 13 assists, but it wasn't enough as the shorthanded Spurs fell to the Bucks 120-113.

San Antonio led by 14 in the first half and kept the game close until the final minutes, taking a brief lead near the end of the third, but when you play against Giannis in Milwaukee on short rest without two key players, those games are seldom won.

After the game, coach Gregg Popovich, Walker, and Keldon Johnson all said that they liked the fight the team showed in the game given the circumstances and emphasized that this young team still has plenty of room to grow.