SAN ANTONIO —
San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets
When, where: Monday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio
All-time series record: Spurs lead 72-23
Last season: Teams split series, 1-1
Season series: First meeting
Last meeting: Nets won 139-120, March 6, 2020
Net's last game: Lost vs Mavericks, 115-98
Spurs' last game: Won versus Pelicans, 117-114
Net's last 10 games/streak: 8-2, lost 1
Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 1
Net's injury/inactive report: Kevin Durant: OUT (hamstring); Jeff Green: QUESTIONABLE (shoulder); Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: QUESTIONABLE (knee); Tyler Johnson: PROBABLE (migraine).
Spurs' injury/inactive report: Devin Vassell: OUT (healthy and safety protocols); Quinndary Weatherspoon: OUT (health and safety protocols); Keldon Johnson: OUT (health and safety protocols); Rudy Gay: OUT (health and safety protocols); Derrick White: OUT (health and safety protocols).
DeRozan shines in return, Spurs beat Pelicans 117-114
Before Saturday night, DeMar DeRozan's last game was two weeks earlier. On the court, many of his teammates are out due to coronavirus. Off it, he's processing the recent death of his father, Frank.
Those were the circumstances under which DeRozan scored 32 points and dished 11 assists, leading a total team effort for a 117-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The teammates and coach that already said he should have been an All Star expressed their admiration after the win.
"He just showed he's a real professional, a real vet. This is his happy place, and what he was going through, I could only imagine. I talked to him for the whole time he was gone, just try to let him know that I'm here for him, the team's here for him, we're brothers at the end of the day," said Dejounte Murray, who added 18 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals. "It's good to have him back."