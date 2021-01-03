KENS 5 is the official station of the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets

When, where: Monday, 7:30 p.m., San Antonio

All-time series record: Spurs lead 72-23

Last season: Teams split series, 1-1

Season series: First meeting

Last meeting: Nets won 139-120, March 6, 2020

Net's last game: Lost vs Mavericks, 115-98

Spurs' last game: Won versus Pelicans, 117-114

Net's last 10 games/streak: 8-2, lost 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, won 1

Net's injury/inactive report: Kevin Durant: OUT (hamstring); Jeff Green: QUESTIONABLE (shoulder); Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: QUESTIONABLE (knee); Tyler Johnson: PROBABLE (migraine).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Devin Vassell: OUT (healthy and safety protocols); Quinndary Weatherspoon: OUT (health and safety protocols); Keldon Johnson: OUT (health and safety protocols); Rudy Gay: OUT (health and safety protocols); Derrick White: OUT (health and safety protocols).

DeRozan shines in return, Spurs beat Pelicans 117-114

Before Saturday night, DeMar DeRozan's last game was two weeks earlier. On the court, many of his teammates are out due to coronavirus. Off it, he's processing the recent death of his father, Frank.

Those were the circumstances under which DeRozan scored 32 points and dished 11 assists, leading a total team effort for a 117-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The teammates and coach that already said he should have been an All Star expressed their admiration after the win.