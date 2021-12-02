The Spurs blew a late lead to the Hawks and lost in both matchups last year, and with both teams better they're looking for a different result.

ATLANTA — Pregame

When, where: Friday, 6:30 p.m., Atlanta

All-time series record: Spurs lead 55-40

Last season: Hawks won series 2-0

Season series: First game

Last meeting: Hawks won 121-100, January 17, 2020

Hawks' last game: Lost vs Mavericks, 118-117

Spurs' last game: Lost vs Warriors, 114-91

Hawks' last 10 games/streak: 4-6. lost 1

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 6-4, lost 1

Hawks' injury/inactive report: Kris Dunn, OUT (ankle); Rajon Rondo, OUT (back); De'Andre Hunter, OUT (knee); Bogdan Bogdanovic, OUT (knee)

Spurs' injury/inactive report: LaMarcus Aldridge, OUT (hip)

At the beginning of last season, the Spurs went to Atlanta and built a 78-70 lead. They gave up 38 points in a disastrous fourth quarter and lost 108-100. When the Hawks came to San Antonio, they trailed 99-88 heading to the fourth. The Spurs gave up 33 in that quarter and lost 121-100 as Atlanta closed the game on a 10-2 run.

The Spurs barely missed the playoffs, and games like those cost them dearly in that chase. Atlanta finished last season 20-47, and the San Antonio couldn't take care of business either time.

The Hawks are better this year at 11-13, but the Spurs are better than they were last year too. Derrick White has been known to put Trae young in the torture chamber, and he should be ready to go after resting in the last game as he comes back from a broken toe. Before the game, Popovich all but confirmed that White would start.

This is a homecoming game for rookie Devin Vassell as he kicks off his first Rodeo Road Trip in his home state of Georgia, complying with the health and safety guidelines and seeing tested family members that he hadn't seen since November. They'll be allowed as some of the limited crowd in Atlanta.

Rumors are swirling about Hawks big man John Collins, who apparently wants out of Atlanta. He's a homing missile of a lob threat, and he's averaging 18.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and a block per game while shooting 41% from deep.

There's no debate about whether or not he would fit in San Antonio, he'd fit almost anywhere with his versatile skills as a complimentary big. The main reason he's reportedly looking for a change of scenery is that he's grown tired of watching Trae Young's shoot and dribble show, and would prefer to play in an offense with more unselfish movement.

The question is how would the Spurs bring Collins in, and how much is too much to pay? They could wait until the offseason and offer him a contract as a restricted free agent, but he'll probably get a bunch of offers and the Hawks could match, though that seems unlikely.