Spurs head to Denver hoping to end losing streak against red-hot Nuggets

DENVER —
Live Blog
Second quarter
Patty Mills came off a screen, let a three fly, and hit nothing but twine. Dejounte Murray pulled up and hit from mid range, and San Antonio built their lead to 7.
Denver answered with three buckets in a row before Gorgui Dieng drew a foul underneath. The Nuggets tied it at 38 on a pick-and-roll lob dunk.
First quarter
Derrick White opened the scoring for San Antonio with a catch-and-shoot three, a habit he's gotten into.
Nikola Jokic got a bucket and a lob assist, but Keldon Johnson broke up an attempted dribble handoff and finished a tough layup in transition.
A few possessions later he caught at the arc, drove in on Michael Porter Jr., and scooped it under his contest for a layup.
White missed a three, but Jakob Poeltl got the board and dished to Dejounte Murray for a jumper in the paint. San Antonio built an 11-6 lead, but after a timeout, Denver evened the score behind Jokic's playmaking.
Murray hit another jumper, but Jokic answered on a cutting layup. Johnson drove in on Porter impressively, crossing over multiple times and creating space at the basket.
San Antonio tripled Jokic under the basket, Dejounte came away with it, and wound up finding DeMar DeRozan for a cutting finish through contact.
Michael Porter Jr. hit a tough contested jumper, but Jak found Derrick on a cut and he pump faked and finished through Porter.
Patty Mills came in off the bench and promptly hit a three on a feed from Rudy Gay.
Later in the quarter Mills attacked in pick and roll, put Jokic on skates with a crossover, and finished with a reverse scoop.
San Antonio led 32-30 after the first quarter.
Pregame
When, where: Wednesday, 8:00 p.m., Denver
All-time series record: Spurs lead 119-71
Last season: Nuggets won series 2-0
Season series: Spurs lead 1-0
Last meeting: Spurs won 119-109
Nuggets' last game: Won vs. Detroit, 134-119 (last night)
Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Cleveland 125-101
Nuggets' last 10 games/streak: 8-2, won 6
Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 2-8, lost 3
Nuggets' injury/inactive report: Paul Millsap, OUT (rest); Jamal Murray, OUT (ankle).
Spurs' injury/inactive report: Lonnie Walker IV, OUT (wrist); Keita Bates-Diop, OUT (hamstring); Dejounte Murray, ACTIVE (foot).
Dejounte Murray missed San Antonio's last contest, a disappointing blowout to Cleveland, but will be active and starting tonight in Denver.
Before the game, coach Gregg Popovich said that his confidence and decision-making ability have improved this season.
San Antonio has lost eight of their last ten games, reeling due to a combination of factors discussed in detail on the latest episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets won their sixth game in a row last night, smacking Detroit in such a way that key players were able to rest up for the back-to-back tonight.