Spurs head to Denver hoping to end losing streak against red-hot Nuggets

KENS 5 is the official TV station of the San Antonio Spurs.

DENVER — Live Blog

Second quarter

Patty Mills came off a screen, let a three fly, and hit nothing but twine. Dejounte Murray pulled up and hit from mid range, and San Antonio built their lead to 7.

Denver answered with three buckets in a row before Gorgui Dieng drew a foul underneath. The Nuggets tied it at 38 on a pick-and-roll lob dunk.

First quarter

Derrick White opened the scoring for San Antonio with a catch-and-shoot three, a habit he's gotten into.

Nikola Jokic got a bucket and a lob assist, but Keldon Johnson broke up an attempted dribble handoff and finished a tough layup in transition.

Keldon took the DHO from Jokic and finished through MPJ 💪 pic.twitter.com/ImdpHhjQGQ — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) April 8, 2021

A few possessions later he caught at the arc, drove in on Michael Porter Jr., and scooped it under his contest for a layup.

White missed a three, but Jakob Poeltl got the board and dished to Dejounte Murray for a jumper in the paint. San Antonio built an 11-6 lead, but after a timeout, Denver evened the score behind Jokic's playmaking.

Murray hit another jumper, but Jokic answered on a cutting layup. Johnson drove in on Porter impressively, crossing over multiple times and creating space at the basket.

There’s a LOT to unpack with this crossing, powerful drive by Keldon



Really awesome playmaking flash

pic.twitter.com/GY1KcRQLkO — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) April 8, 2021

San Antonio tripled Jokic under the basket, Dejounte came away with it, and wound up finding DeMar DeRozan for a cutting finish through contact.

DJ starts the break, finishes with a pass to DeMar pic.twitter.com/waKZUXw0x8 — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) April 8, 2021

Michael Porter Jr. hit a tough contested jumper, but Jak found Derrick on a cut and he pump faked and finished through Porter.

Jak is feeling inspired by Jokic’s passingpic.twitter.com/VIxhV0osBR — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) April 8, 2021

Patty Mills came in off the bench and promptly hit a three on a feed from Rudy Gay.

The ball movement though pic.twitter.com/aMifRpsI2b — The Big Fundamental Spurs Podcast (@bigfunpod) April 8, 2021

Later in the quarter Mills attacked in pick and roll, put Jokic on skates with a crossover, and finished with a reverse scoop.

Patty made Jokic do the dance 🥴 pic.twitter.com/96jL5jCB2h — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) April 8, 2021

San Antonio led 32-30 after the first quarter.





Pregame

When, where: Wednesday, 8:00 p.m., Denver

All-time series record: Spurs lead 119-71

Last season: Nuggets won series 2-0

Season series: Spurs lead 1-0

Last meeting: Spurs won 119-109

Nuggets' last game: Won vs. Detroit, 134-119 (last night)

Spurs' last game: Lost vs. Cleveland 125-101

Nuggets' last 10 games/streak: 8-2, won 6

Spurs' last 10 games/streak: 2-8, lost 3

Nuggets' injury/inactive report: Paul Millsap, OUT (rest); Jamal Murray, OUT (ankle).

Spurs' injury/inactive report: Lonnie Walker IV, OUT (wrist); Keita Bates-Diop, OUT (hamstring); Dejounte Murray, ACTIVE (foot).

Dejounte Murray missed San Antonio's last contest, a disappointing blowout to Cleveland, but will be active and starting tonight in Denver.

Before the game, coach Gregg Popovich said that his confidence and decision-making ability have improved this season.

San Antonio has lost eight of their last ten games, reeling due to a combination of factors discussed in detail on the latest episode of the Big Fundamental Podcast.