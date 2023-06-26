Spurs announce home preseason games

Victor Wembanyama will make his home NBA preseason debut versus Miami on Oct. 13.

SAN ANTONIO — We now know when San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will make his NBA preseason debut.

The team announced its 2023 preseason schedule and it begins against the Miami Heat at the AT&T Center on Oct. 13 at 7:00 P.M.

San Antonio will round out its home preseason games with a pair of matches against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 16 and 18 both at 7:00 P.M.

All preseason games can be heard in English on WOAI 1200 AM and in Spanish on KXTN 1350 AM or 107.5 FM HD2.

But if you cannot wait to see the Spurs back in action, the team will be playing at the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League.

Wembanyama did say he will suit up this summer but how much time on the court he will receive is an open question.

The Spurs rookie also decided against playing for Team France this summer at the FIBA World Cup which means he will be well-rested for all preseason action.