Local sneaker artist raising Autism awareness with San Antonio-themed custom sneakers

Here's how you can win a pair of custom sneakers while helping a great cause.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs fans are very familiar with custom sneaker artist, Dimas Martinez.

The San Antonio native has been putting his talent on display with custom sneakers dedicated to Manu Ginobili, Tim Duncan, the team's retro-colors and much more.

SPURS are back, MANU is back! This completes the Spurs “Big 3” game worn shoes series for memorabilia collector @crazymills42. Thanks for the opportunity to work with these gems! Now getting back in the groove for custom season. Stay tuned for mas 🔥🙏🏽 #gospursgo @JeffGSpursZone pic.twitter.com/9DCnAM6GT2 — Dimas Martinez (@210DAM) October 20, 2021

Now he is using his talent to help a great cause through " KRW Kicks for Autism."

Martinez is asking all to donate what you can to help the Autism Treatment Center supporting essential programs for children and adults with autism.

“We can all change the future for those affected with autism spectrum disorders. KRW Kicks for Autism really hits home for me as my 4-year-old son Zayn was diagnosed with autism," said Martinez. "It has been a journey for my family and me, and we’ve learned so much together. As we continue to grow together as a family, we do everything possible to help support Zayn while learning as much as we can about autism. Thank you for your kind donation."

Donations start at $30.00 but you can always customize your donation and you get one entry to win the sneakers for every $10.00 donated.

The drawing will take place and winner will be announced on March 31st at ATC 15911 Nacogdoches, Building 2, San Antonio, TX 78247 and you do not need not be present to win.

One winner will be selected to receive a pair of women's (size 8) Fiesta-themed or men's (size 11) San Antonio-themed sneakers, according to the website.