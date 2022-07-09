'About my San Antonio run' | Manu Ginobili shares heartfelt message on time with Spurs and his love for San Antonio

Manu shares a touching message to San Antonio. We're not crying, Spurs fans! 😭

SAN ANTONIO — Soon-to-be Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, San Antonio Spurs great Manu Ginobili, took time to share his thoughts on wearing the silver and black jersey for 19 seasons.

Ginobili posted a touching message on social media highlighting his time in San Antonio as a player.

He mentioned several of his former Spurs teammates such as Tony Parker, Tim Duncan, Danny Green, Pau Gasol, Kyle Anderson, Patty Mills, Bruce Bowen, and many others.

Ginobili also thanked the Holt family and RC Buford for scouting him so many years ago to bring him to the NBA.

Here's what the basketball legend had to say:

16 years together (actually 20 now!) So many people around the team, coaches, trainers/physios, media, equipment managers, analytics, and the front office. Impossible to mention them all. I’ll name quite a few and will always forget some. Sorry for that.

About Pop, TD y TP you guys know it all. But I learned a lot and loved playing with guys like Matt, Bruce, Patty, Danny, Tiago, Boris, Sean, Rasho, Kawhi, Fin, Robert, DeJuan, Fabri, Bones, Kyle, George, LA, Beno, Richard, Malik, Jacque, Ime, Pau and many many more. 124 in total!

Amazing assistant coaches that dedicated a lot of time and energy to my growth and getting me ready for games like Brett (hours and hours working together!), Bud, Chip, JB, Ettore, Will, Chad, Mike Brown, Becky, Coach New, PJ, Ime and more. Also the video coordinators that were in charge working me out.

RC for coming to Australia in ‘97 and seeing something in me that I didn’t think I had. For always being there. Then and now.

Tom James, you are the best! Can’t thank you enough for your help. Will Sevening, we spent so many hours together in the training room! So many fun conversations! Brungy you drove me crazy but I appreciated it, ARod thanks for your patience! Marilyn, Xavi, Falsone, Travis, PWest, Kelly, Phil, Bergie, Nixon, docs, etc… Great people to have around. You always made it exciting and interesting.

The Holt family and the whole ownership group for creating such an amazing organization in a wonderful community and giving it the tools to thrive.

To the whole city of San Antonio, thank you for 20 years of immense love.

Ginobili may be done playing for the Spurs but he still is active with the organization.

He serves as team player development and recently took some of the newer players to donate time to help out the San Antonio Food Bank.

Ginobili will be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame this Saturday with Duncan set as his presenter.