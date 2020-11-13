San Antonio reacts as Spurs release Fiesta jerseys

From Mayor Nirenberg and Shea Serrano to everyday citizens of the Alamo City, Spurs fans brought the fiesta to social media to celebrate the vibrant new threads.

SAN ANTONIO — After years of Spurs fans begging the team to release Fiesta-themed jerseys, those calls were answered.

Friday, the San Antonio Spurs unveiled the upcoming season's Nike "City Edition" special jersey, which offer a festive throwback to a more colorful time in the Silver and Black's history.

During the video launch, the organization acknowledged some of the more mild-mannered requests for teal, pink, and orange from the outspoken Spurs internet fan base, which in turn took the fiesta to social media.

Me and my friends after successfully cyberbullying the Spurs into giving us Fiesta jerseys: pic.twitter.com/ew2tpe9cJM — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) November 13, 2020

San Antonio's Shea Serrano, a philanthropist, New York Times bestselling author and noted Spurs fans, didn't quite have the words.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg even chimed in from quarantine to express his excitement.

Every year, the group of people calling for throwbacks like these got bigger. Every year since 2013, a new camouflage jersey was met with a louder chorus of disappointed groans. The wait is finally over for San Antonio.

I’ve been waiting 10 years for these Fiesta jerseys 😭 ty @spurs https://t.co/BcAMIMLums — Gaurav Paudel (@realDap_guuava) November 13, 2020

A near-unanimous majority of the comments were glowing reviews, creating levels of agreement and positivity nearly unheard of on today's internet. Even self-proclaimed Spurs haters had to respect the drip.

Heavily dislike the @spurs but this is sick. Nice work coming from a #mffl !! https://t.co/yeISg0KJF4 — SagEr Goel (@sagerNOTsagar) November 13, 2020

The jersey release also got fans talking about what could be different on the court next year. The young core was well represented with Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker IV, Keldon Johnson, and Trey Lyles modeling the jerseys. Notably absent were veterans like DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay and Patty Mills. It jives with the rumors about who the team sees as untouchable and who could be on the move in the coming days and weeks.

It's hard not to read into the (young, probably back) players chosen to model these and the (older, potentially on the block) players who didn't.https://t.co/3J2lMUGZkP — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) November 13, 2020

No Demar OR Aldridge in a Spurs New Jersey promo??? 👀👀👀 https://t.co/mZrYws2Enc — 🏀 Vino (@VinoUncorked) November 13, 2020