San Antonio Mayor urging NBA to send Spurs' Dejounte Murray to NBA All-Star Game

The push for Murray to go to Cleveland grows.

SAN ANTONIO — Despite not being selected to the 2022 West All-Star Team reserves, hope is not lost for San Antonio Spurs' Dejounte Murray.

Warriors' Draymond Green announced he was not going to participate at the NBA's annual event and is urging the league Commissioner Adam Silver for Murray to fill his spot.

Joining Green are Spurs fans and even some NBA players are hoping to see Murray go to Cleveland.

And San Antonio Mayor, Ron Nirenberg, is also pitching in.

Nirenberg tweeted to the NBA that the Spurs point guard should be an All-Star.

The push for Murray to make it to Cleveland is growing.

Recently, former NBA player, Channing Frye, went on NBA TV to make the case why Murray should be picked.

There is no denying Murray deserves a spot on the team.