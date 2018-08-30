On Thursday, the City of San Antonio made "Manu Ginobili Day" official with a proclamation at city council.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg thanked the longtime San Antonio Spurs favorite for his success on the court and service to the community, including inspiring young athletes.

Spurs fans in attendance included Sovia Lauriano, who some San Antonians know as "The Spurs Lady." City leaders swapped out suits for jerseys and the Spurs Coyote even made an appearance.

"We'll always celebrate Manu. But today, especially, it's his day," said Lauriano, who wasn't the only Spurs superfan celebrating Ginobili's legacy.

The Baseline Bums were up at the crack of dawn near the Manu Ginobili mural at Rudy's Seafood, remembering more than just his success on the court.

"He does amazing things, we're sure gonna miss you Manu," Carolyn James said.

Other fans used the hashtags #GraciasManu and #ThanksManu to share their favorite Manu moments on social media, and businesses sent out their congratulations to Ginobili.

