San Antonio bakery serving up custom Spurs-themed cookies

These Spurs-inspired treats are sure to satisfy the appetite of any fan.

SAN ANTONIO — If you are looking for some tasty snacks and want a Spurs vibe to go along with them, then check out what a San Antonio bakery is serving up.

Baked By Rizza, based in Alamo Heights, offers custom-designed treats and is showing off some Spurs Fiesta-themed cookies.

From the Coyote, Spurs jerseys, team logo, and more, check out a few of their delicious creations sure to be a hit with fans.

But the fun doesn't stop there.

If you are into other cookie themes, then the bakery has you covered.

They offer Star Wars, Marvel, and spooky cookies for all to enjoy.

If you look around San Antonio, you'll see many pastries spots offering fun edibles for all Spurs fans.

San Antonio bakery Panifico Bake Shop introduced its new heart-shaped Spurs donut covered in a glaze made up of the franchise's iconic fiesta colors.

Helotes Bakes recently shared photos of their cookies featuring last season's Spurs City Edition jerseys.

If you want some Spurs-themed custom cookies from Baked By Rizza to pair with your Spurs City Edition jerseys, visit their website.