It might be hard to match the love the city of Cleveland has for its homegrown hero, but the Alamo City is trying to show LeBron James that it would be a welcoming place for the 4-time NBA MVP to continue his career.

James, 33, is widely expected to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Cavs this summer and become a free agent. The Spurs are considered serious contenders to land him.

While coach Gregg Popovich is leading the official push to convince James to join the Silver and Black, the unofficial push is officially on, thanks to the San Antonio Zoo.

PASS it on:

We have some 2018/2019 Zoo Memberships ready for pick up. If you know these individuals please tag them and SPUR them on to pick up their cards. We look forward to visits by them and their families. #DecisionSA #SAZoo #Spurs #NBAFreeAgency #NoIncomeTax #PlayforPop pic.twitter.com/FfhlHTnJ5M — San Antonio Zoo & Zoo School🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) June 14, 2018

That would be four 2018-19 Zoo passes; one each for Kawhi Leonard, LeBron James, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker.

Parker and Ginobili could be on different teams (or retired) next season, and Leonard's uncertain future with the team has been a focus of the Spurs front office going into the summer.

As for James, he has stated that his family will play a bigger role in his free agency decision this year. The San Antonio Zoo is one of the city's many family-friendly attractions for James, a father of three.

A Zoo annual pass costs $35 per person, so it's not as though James couldn't afford it on a contract that's expected to be worth at least $30 million per year.

Still, it takes a lot to sign the NBA's top free agent, and every little detail matters. Like, for example, the lack of a state income tax in Texas, as the Zoo's tweet also points out.

