SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo really wants Kawhi Leonard to stay on as part of the Spurs, and now there's a parking spot to prove it.

The zoo posted a photo of a parking space marker Wednesday that reads: "Reserved for Kawhi Leonard"

‪"We’ve had a moment to get over the shock of media reports that you might not love San Antonio and the Spurs as much as we do. We really want you back and our CEO, Tim Morrow has been cleaning your new personal VIP parking space," the zoo said to Kawhi in the post.

This comes after the zoo announced Friday that Kawhi's membership was "null and void and up for grabs" in response to trade rumors.

Only time will tell whether he decides to take advantage of the offer.

