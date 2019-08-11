SAN ANTONIO — The Silver and Black are giving back to military servicemembers and veterans by hosting a Tony Parker auction following Parker's jersey retirement on Saturday, November 9.

Spurs fans will have the chance to bid on Tony Parker memorabilia, including a signed 2003 NBA Championship jersey, a Parker-signed game photo, a signed French National Team jersey, and autographed Belinelli and Parker 2014 NBA All-Star Game basketball, 2014-15 TP9-1 shoes and more.

The auction will start on Monday, November 11 at 10 a.m. and close on November 15 at 10 p.m.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit military servicemembers and veterans through Spurs Sports & Entertainment's WISH for OUR HEROES and Silver 7 Black Give Back.

Bids can be placed by texting "tonyparker" to 52182 or online here.