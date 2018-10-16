SAN ANTONIO — Spurs fans must have cringed when they saw veteran forward Rudy Gay’s name added to the team’s injury report before last Friday’s preseason finale in Orlando.

They were already bummed out after the Silver and Black lost three players in six days to injuries, including starting point guard Dejounte Murray, who will miss the entire season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

Gay returned to practice after sitting out the game against Orlando and on Tuesday pronounced himself good to go for the Spurs’ regular-season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the AT&T Center.

“Couple of days off and a lot of treatment... been feeling good,” Gay said after Tuesday’s practice.

Asked if the pain in his heel had just flared up or had been bothering him for a longer period, Gay shrugged his shoulders and said taking the night off against Orlando was a precautionary measure.

“I think we all know what kept me out of a lot of basketball last year, so just trying to stay on top of it while we can, before these games bunch up on us,” he said.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich needed only four words to reply when he was asked about Gay’s status for the season opener:

“He’s ready to go,” Popovich said.

After battling back from a torn left Achilles tendon that limited him to 30 games in his last season with Sacrament in 2016-17, Gay missed 25 games with bursitis in his right heel and other more minor injuries in his first campaign with the Spurs in 2017-18.

Gay averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 21.6 minutes in 57 games last season. He started four of the Silver and Black’s playoff games and raised his game slightly, averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Gay this summer opted out of the second year of the two-year contract he signed with San Antonio in July 2017, but he agreed to a new deal with the Spurs early in this year’s free agency period.

One of the NBA’s top scoring small forwards before his Achilles injury, Gay moved into the starting lineup after Kawhi Leonard was traded to Toronto. While the bulk of the offense will go through LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan, Gay gives the Silver and Black another scoring option.

Although Murray is out for the season and Lonnie Walker IV (torn meniscus) and Derrick White (heel) will be sidelined for an extended period, Gay has remained positive about the Spurs’ chances of playing better than people think.

“I feel like everybody’s prepared,” he said. “These last couple of practices, everybody’s been focused, understanding who we have, what we’ve got to do, and how we can win. I think tomorrow will be a good test for us but, obviously, we’re preparing to win.”

While any team obviously prefers to go into a season injury-free, Gay said that the clarity of the Spurs’ situation has been good for the team.

“This is us,” Gay said. “This is what we have. Coach has been putting people in different spots, where they’re going to be in a game. Just sharpening up before the season starts.”

Gay, 32, is preparing for his 13th season after getting selected by Houston with the eighth overall pick in the 2006 NBA draft.

“This is where the fun starts,” he said of beginning another season. “Obviously, you build yourself up to be able to play in the postseason.”

A Connecticut alum, Gay has averaged 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his career. He never played for Houston, getting traded to Memphis less than a month after the Rockets drafted him. Gay was part of a three-team trade that sent him to Toronto in January 2013. One of his teammates in Toronto was DeRozan, an All-NBA guard who was dealt to the Spurs for Leonard.

Gay was traded to Sacramento in 2013 and remained with the Kings until he signed with the Spurs.

