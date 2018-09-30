SAN ANTONIO — Rudy Gay scored 13 points and hit all three of his three-point attempts, setting the pace for the Spurs in their 104-100 victory against the Miami Heat in the preseason opener for both teams Sunday at the AT&T Center.

Guard Derrick White also had a strong game, making 5 of 9 shots and finishing with 12 points. LaMarcus Aldridge and Marco Belinelli rounded out the Silver and Black's double-figure scoring with 10 points apiece.

DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl scored seven and six points, respectively, in their first game since coming to San Antonio via the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green to the Toronto Raptors.

Did DeRozan feel strange when he saw himself wearing a Spurs jersey?

"Yea, just getting out there and lacing it up in front of the fans for the first time," DeRozan said. "But it's fun. I'm glad I got to get the rust, the kinks, out and just go out there and get that part out of the way."

DeRozan, who played nine seasons with Toronto, looked like a player trying to adapt to new teammates and a new system.

"It's pretty much a given that team-oriented players when they get to a situation like DeMar is in now, he's going to probably pick and choose a little bit. He's going to take his time, get the lay of the land, figure out his teammates.

"In that respect, I thought he was great. He looked for his stuff. He helped with his teammates. It was a great first outing for him."

.@DeMar_DeRozan scores his first points as a Spur.#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/BiHR097OlN

DeRozan, who made 3 of 6 shots, dished out four assists and finished with one steal.

"It's going to come along," DeRozan said. "I'm not worried about that at all. I'm more anxious than anything. As the next couple games come along, it'll get easier and easier. I expected to be rusty. (I'll) just try to go out there, feel things out and understand where I can get better."

Every Spur played except rookie guard Lonnie Walker IV, who has been slowed by a groin injury. And every San Antonio player scored but Drew Eubanks.

That DeMar and LA connection 🔥#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/EtDkXjBdaW

That DeMar and LA connection 🔥#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/EtDkXjBdaW — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 30, 2018

The Spurs will return to the AT&T Center on Wednesday for their annual Silver and Black Open Scrimmage. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. and no admission will be charged.

San Antonio tips off the regular season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 17 at the AT&T Center.

Rudy leads the squad with a game-high 11 PTS!



Catch the second half on @NBATV. pic.twitter.com/fh4iVPXCJZ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) September 30, 2018

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich started Dejounte Murray, DeRozan, Gay, Aldridge and Pau Gasol. He went with Patty Mills, Derrick White, DeRozan, Aldridge and Poeltl at the start of the second half.

Gay scored 11 points on 4-5 shooting, including 3-3 from the three-point line to lead the Spurs in the first half. His only miss came on a flying dunk that hit the back rim and wound up bouncing back to half-court.

Hassan White, Goran Dragic and Dwyane Wade had 10 points each to lead the Heat's first half scoring.

© 2018 KENS