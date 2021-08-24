Roundtable: Who has the bigger expectation next season - Lonnie Walker IV vs. Luka Samanic | Locked On Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs , host Jeff Garcia welcomes a panel to ask which Spurs player - Lonnie Walker IV or Luka Samanic - has the highest expectations to step up their game?

As the Spurs move towards a youth movement both players could play into the team’s success next season. The panel explains who is on the hotter hot seat and if they will be the x-factor for the team next season.