Roundtable: Who has the bigger expectation next season - Lonnie Walker IV vs. Luka Samanic | Locked On Spurs

Who is under the bigger spotlight next season?
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes a panel to ask which Spurs player - Lonnie Walker IV or Luka Samanic - has the highest expectations to step up their game?

As the Spurs move towards a youth movement both players could play into the team’s success next season. The panel explains who is on the hotter hot seat and if they will be the x-factor for the team next season.

