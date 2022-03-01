Rockets 128, Spurs 124: What they said after the game

"The last few games we've had some rough starts," Bryn Forbes.

SAN ANTONIO — The Spurs were unable to snap their losing streak, losing to the Rockets, 128-124, in San Antonio.

Dejounte Murray led the team with 32 points (career-high) off 12-26 shooting with 10 rebounds and 11 assists. Bryn Forbes had 21 points and Jakob Poeltl ended the night with 12 points.

The Spurs move to 15-26, are on a four-game losing streak, and will next play the Cavaliers on Jan. 14.

Here's a sample of what the team said after the game courtesy of the Spurs.

"We're making a lot of mistakes but every team makes mistakes. We just can't afford to make as many in our situation. We have to be more purposeful. We have to execute better. We have to have better decisions but we can't start out following people around and being soft in the first quarter," Gregg Popovich.

"We started off slow. First-quarter killed us. Got us in a hole and we had to fight out of there. They [Houston] pushed the ball, pushed the pace as we expected," Johnson.