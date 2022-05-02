Robert Horry's 2007 Spurs championship ring is up for auction

If you got the money, you can own your own Spurs championship ring for your collection.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — If you are a hardcore San Antonio Spurs fan who collects anything and everything that's Silver and Black, this could be a holy grail for your collection.

Ex-Spurs forward Robert Horry's 2007 NBA Championship ring is for auction at Heritage Auctions.

Heritage Auctions announced that Horry's Spurs title ring is among 100 other sports championship rings up for grabs.

The 2007 title ring was the last one for Horry in his career, and his second with the Spurs. He'd retire with seven total NBA rings.

In 2007, Horry averaged 3.9 points per game and shot 34-percent from the three-line in 68 regular-season games played with San Antonio. He played all four NBA Finals games versus Cleveland and averaged 4.5 points per game and 3.3 assists in the series.

The current bid for the ring is $18,000 and if you have that kind of money on hand, you have 11 more days to bid on this piece of Spurs history.

Horry played five seasons with the Spurs and averaged 10 points per game, 2.5 assists and shot 35-percent from the three-point line.

He'd also help the Spurs capture the 2005 NBA title against the Pistons in a thrilling seven-game series, including a crucial three-point shot in Detroit with 5.8 seconds to play in overtime. It gave the Spurs a 96-95 overtime win and a 3-2 series lead.