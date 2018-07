Forward Davis Bertans, a restricted free agent, and the Spurs have come to terms on a new contract, multiple sources reported Monday morning.

Bertans, who has played his only two seasons in the NBA with San Antonio, will sign a four-year, $20 million contract. News of Bertans' deal comes a day after the Spurs declined to match the offer sheet forward Kyle Anderson, who started most of the 2017-18 season for injured Kawhi Leoanrd, signed last week.

Bertans, 25, averaged 5.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 77 games last season.

Bertans, a 6-foot-10 native of Latvia, has proven to be one of the best young stretch fours in the league. He nailed 37.3 percent (94/252) of his attempts from the three-point line last season, and hit 39.9 percent (69-173) as a rookie.

Taken with the 42nd overall pick by the Indiana Pacers in the 2011 NBA draft, Bertans was traded to the Spurs on draft night as part of the deal that sent Kawhi Leonard to San Antonio for George Hill.

