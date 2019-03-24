SAN ANTONIO — Looking to add depth to their frontcourt, the Spurs has agreed to a deal with free-agent forward/center Donatas Motiejunas, according to multiple reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report Saturday that the Spurs were close to coming to terms with Montiejunas, a 7-footer from Lithuania who was drafted by Minnesota in 2011.

Motiejunas played five seasons with Houston from 2012-2017, averaging 7.4 points and three rebounds. He shot 52.9 percent during his stint with the Rockets, who traded him to New Orleans in 2017.

Motiejunas, 28, has played in China the past two years. He played 34 games with New Orleans during the 2016-17 season.

The Spurs' depth in the frontcourt became an issue after they agreed to a contract buyout with veteran forward/center Pau Gasol. San Antonio waived Gasol, who subsequently signed with Milwaukee.

Gasol's departure left only rookie Drew Eubanks as the only big man to back up LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl.

Motiejunas was selected by Minnesota with the 20th overall pick of the 2011 NBA draft. He was traded to Houston on the night of the draft.

Motiejunas had his NBA best season in 2014-15, when he averaged 12 points, and 5.9 rebounds with Houston. He started 62 of the 71 games in which he played that season.