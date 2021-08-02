Reports: Spurs agree to terms with veteran sharpshooter Doug McDermott

The 29-year-old wing is a career 40.7% shooter from deep, and last year hit 39% on 4.3 attempts per game.

SAN ANTONIO — In the first hour of free agency on Monday evening, the San Antonio Spurs reportedly agreed to terms with veteran sharpshooter Doug McDermott on a three year deal worth $42 million.

Free agent Doug McDermott has agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2021

San Antonio was near the bottom of the league last season in terms of three-point accuracy and volume, and McDermott should help in that regard. He's a career 40.7% shooter from deep, and last year hit 39% on 4.3 attempts per game. That would have made him the most accurate shooter on the roster for the Spurs last season.

The 6'7" forward will turn 30 this year, and if the Spurs are paying him $14 million per year, it indicates that they plan to give him a solid amount of minutes. San Antonio went after two shooters in the draft in Josh Primo and Joe Wieskamp, fueling speculation that veterans like Rudy Gay, Patty Mills and DeMar DeRozan might not be back.