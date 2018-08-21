When the Spurs begin preparations for the 2018-19 season next month, they’ll be looking to move on from the Kawhi Leonard era.

That transition isn’t just happening on the court; the team’s support staff still included one of Leonard’s best friends until Monday.

According to ESPN and other sources, the Raptors are hiring Spurs assistant video coordinator Jeremy Castleberry as a player development coach. Castleberry played with Leonard at San Diego State. The 5-foot-9 Castleberry walked on to the Aztecs and was Leonard’s personal rebounder during shootaround in college. He was hired by the Spurs after he graduated from San Diego State with a degree in 2013.

The move is viewed as one that should help Leonard feel comfortable in Toronto.

But it’s also a good move for the Spurs. ESPN’s Zach Lowe said Castleberry was not simply hired because he was Kawhi’s friend, and that the Spurs wouldn’t have hired him unless they believed he had the potential to be a good coach. But the fact that Castleberry is so close to the former Spurs star meant it would have been pretty awkward for him to stick around. Castleberry's departure from San Antonio helps the team move out of the Leonard era and opens up a spot for another up-and-coming basketball mind in Gregg Popovich's system.

Leonard can become a free agent after the 2018-19 season and has expressed his desire to play closer to his hometown in Los Angeles. If Leonard becomes a free agent at the end of the season, as is widely expected, the Raptors can offer him a five-year $190 million contract, while any other team could only offer four years, $141 million, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

