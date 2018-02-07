According to multiple reports, LeBron James has agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Earlier on Sunday, LeBron said that he would announce his official decision on Tuesday but Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports sent out simultaneous scoops on Twitter at 7:08 p.m. Central on Sunday.

LeBron James has agreed to a four-year, $154M deal with the Lakers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2018

LeBron James has agreed to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers, Klutch Sports says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

It was thought that the Lakers might have lost some leverage given that they were unable to sign Paul George away from the Oklahoma City Thunder and they haven’t yet acquired Kawhi Leonard but LeBron is apparently ready to move on to his fourth team in his career.

Sources: As trade talks have unfolded, Kawhi Leonard’s focus is unchanged: He wants to be a Laker. https://t.co/0wZGf5MrNt — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

It will be the first time he’s played in the Western Conference, now playing in the same state as the Golden State Warriors, a team 2-1 against LeBron in the NBA Finals.

We’ll see how this affects trade talks with Kawhi Leonard in the coming days but the assumption that the Spurs would be trading Kawhi to a super-team featuring King James is no longer an assumption, it’s a fact.

With Chris Paul announcing a new contract with the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, the absolute ceiling for any Western Conference team that isn’t the Warriors, Lakers, or Rockets is the No. 4 seed if the Spurs trade Kawhi to the same team as LeBron.

