As first reported by Shams Charania at Yahoo Sports, the San Antonio Spurs are working on a deal to bring back Bryn Forbes.

Details of the deal have not yet been disclosed except for the fact that it will be a two-year deal but no team or player options were mentioned.

Forbes will re-sign with Spurs on a two-year deal, league sources said. https://t.co/ruyQBUG3I6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2018

Forbes was a restricted free agent with a qualifying offer of $1.74 million for one more year.

It’s hard to find a reason that the Spurs would want to bring back Forbes for anything more than the minimum. It could be a case of the San Antonio being able to use their Bird rights to lock up an insurance policy at shooting guard without taking a salary cap hit.

This past season, all Bryan Forbes really brought to the table was his three-point shooting. Aside from Derrick White, who only attempted 13 three-pointers all year, Forbes was the best longball shooter on the team, hitting 39 percent from downtown.

Other than that, he was 11th on the team in terms of true shooting percentage, 14th in win shares per 48 minutes, 15th in box plus-minus, and the only player who had a lower VORP (Value Over Replacement Player) than Forbes last year was Tony Parker.

With Tony Parker gone and the Spurs ready to give Derrick White more playing time in the rotation, it’s likely the Spurs want to make sure that if someone gets hurt, they have some continuity deep down the bench to eat minutes and maybe catch him on a hot shooting night.

I’ll give Forbes credit, though. I thought he was going to get cut before the end of this past season after the many injured Spurs returned and he stuck around. It’s somewhat impressive that he had 28 games in double-digits despite averaging less than 20 minutes per game and never being the first or second scoring option any time he’s on the floor.

Besides, I was at the Spurs game when they hosted the Sacramento Kings and Forbes went off for a team-high 23 points. It wasn’t garbage time in a blowout. The Spurs basically won that game on his back. Undersized combo guards in the NBA can go entire careers without having games like that one.

Maybe he’ll improve and be worth more than the money the Spurs are paying him. It’s a minimal risk. And now the Spurs just have to worry about signing a big man to spell LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol and their roster will be complete for the upcoming season.

© 2018 KENS