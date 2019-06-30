SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have reportedly filled their final roster spot with veteran forward DeMarre Carroll.

Carroll and the Spurs have agreed to a two-year, $13 million deal, according to Shams Charania, senior lead NBA insider for The Athletic.

The 2019 free agency period began at 5 p.m. Sunday. Moments later, reports surfaced that the Spurs had agreed on a deal to bring back small forward Rudy Gay, leaving one open roster spot.

Carroll, 32, has been somewhat of a journeyman in his 13-year career, during which he's suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, and most recently the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets had no more room to re-sign Carroll after several reported blockbuster deals, including the injured former Golden State Warriors star, Kevin Durant.

