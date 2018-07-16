According to multiple media reports, including Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports, the Spurs will add veteran forward Dante Cunningham to the roster for the upcoming season. With Cunningham on board, the Spurs have 14 players under contract for 2018-19.

Free agent Dante Cunningham is finalizing a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2018

Cunningham fills a role similar to the one Kyle Anderson vacated when the Spurs opted to let him sign with Memphis. Cunningham slots in as a combo forward who can guard bigger small forwards, but will probably see more time as a floor-spacing power forward in small lineups.

A nine-year veteran, Cunningham has averaged 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game since he was drafted in the early second round in 2009. His three-point shooting is one of his strongest tools. Cunningham shot 39 percent in 2016-17 for the Pelicans. That number dipped to 34.5 percent last season, which he split between New Orleans and Brooklyn.

The Spurs will be the seventh team in Cunningham's career journey. He was a four-year starter at Villanova who led the Wildcats to the 2009 Final Four. He has previously played for the Blazers, Bobcats, Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Pelicans and Nets in the NBA.

