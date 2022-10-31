Report: Spurs rookie Blake Wesley out several weeks with torn MCL

According to a report, an MRI revealed the rookie guard tore his left knee MCL.

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from ND Insider's Tom Noie, an MRI has revealed that San Antonio Spurs rookie guard Blake Wesley suffered a torn left knee medial collateral ligament during the second quarter of the team's recent win over Minnesota and will be out for the next six to eight weeks.

Quick story on former @NDmbb guard and @spurs rookie Blake Wesley, now out six to eight weeks with MCL tear.



Wesley came up hobbled when he banged into Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels. He ultimately exited the game and was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

During the postgame conference, coach Gregg Popovich stated x-rays were negative and hoped Wesley might have suffered a bone bruise.

Wesley had recently made his NBA debut, and figured to see an increase in minutes after the Spurs cut ties with Josh Primo. Primo has been accused of exposing himself to multiple women.

Overall, it appears the injury bug has hit the team early.

Aside from Wesley, Devin Vassell is treating a sore left knee, and Josh Richardson is dealing with low back tightness.

The Spurs have fared well in recent games despite several players being banged up. The team defeated Minnesota without Vassell, Jeremy Sochan (flu-like symptoms), Isaiah Roby (flu-like symptoms), and Richardson.

Wesley has played two games for the Spurs and is averaging 8.0 points per game and 2.0 assists.

The Spurs have not released any official statement regarding the state of Wesley's injury.