Report: Spurs' Murray, Walker IV isn't enough for Sixers in a trade for Ben Simmons

Spurs are reportedly among several teams still inquiring about the NBA All-Star.

SAN ANTONIO — If the Spurs are looking to trade for Sixers' Ben Simmons then a pair of young players will not move Philadelphia's needle.

According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Sixers are not interested in San Antonio's Lonnie Walker IV nor Dejounte Murray in a deal for Simmons.

“The Sixers front office doesn’t appear to be moved by the prospect of landing Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV from San Antonio, either, and the [Sacramento] Kings won’t yet discuss any framework that includes either De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton, sources said," Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer said.

The Spurs and Simmons have been linked since the beginning of his fallout with the Sixers.

Las Vegas oddsmakers continue to keep the Spurs among the shortlist of teams the All-Star could land with and reports have run rampant about the Spurs' interest in making a deal for him.

And that remains the same as the start of the regular season looms.

Fischer also reports the Spurs are among nine teams still engaging with the Sixers about Simmons' availability.

Recall early in the offseason, a report surfaced that the Sixers wanted a haul that included two of the Spurs' young players.

With this new report, it seems the Sixers are standing firm on their steep asking price for Simmons and San Antonio may have to up the ante if they want to see him wear the silver and black jersey.

With the Spurs devoid of an All-Star, and the Sixers with the leverage in any deal, could Simmons be the missing ingredient in the franchise's current rebuild but at what cost?

What do you say Spurs fans? Should the team continue its reported pursuit of Simmons or back off?