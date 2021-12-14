Report: Spurs linked to Suns' Jalen Smith, Suns targeting Young

This Spurs rumor mill is churning!

SAN ANTONIO — According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Suns are looking to move Jalen Smith and the Spurs are reportedly interested.

In addition, the Suns reportedly have "strong interest" in Spurs forward Thaddeus Young.

"The Phoenix Suns are attempting to move Jalen Smith, and the San Antonio Spurs have been frequently linked as a suitor," according to Bleacher Report. "Phoenix is rumored to have strong interest in acquiring Thaddeus Young from the Spurs."

Smith is an intriguing option for the Spurs should they make a move.

He's a 6-10 defensive-minded center (a position the Spurs can beef up), athletic, young (21 years old), and can seamlessly backup Jakob Poeltl off the bench.

Against Boston recently, he matched his season-high in scoring with seven points to go along with a season-high nine rebounds.

Smith has played in eight games for the Suns this season and is averaging 3.4 points per game along with 45% shooting and 3.5 rebounds.

As for Young, the Spurs forward is making it known he wants more playing time and his situation in San Antonio isn't "ideal" for him.

He is a proven veteran and can help Phoenix's title hopes.

If a deal can be made for Young where the Spurs receive draft capital or a young player (as opposed to seeing him bought out) it would benefit everyone.